Cfra Increases Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) Price Target to C$20.00

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) had its price objective raised by Cfra from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a na rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Firstegy lowered shares of Inter Pipeline from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Inter Pipeline from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$14.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. CSFB set a C$20.00 price target on shares of Inter Pipeline and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$18.25 price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Inter Pipeline currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$17.48.

IPL stock opened at C$17.77 on Tuesday. Inter Pipeline has a 1-year low of C$10.71 and a 1-year high of C$18.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$17.98 and a 200 day moving average price of C$15.16. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.76, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.25. The business had revenue of C$624.30 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Inter Pipeline will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Inter Pipeline’s payout ratio is 51.78%.

About Inter Pipeline

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids (NGL) processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; NGL Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage. The Oil Sands Transportation segment transports petroleum products through Cold Lake, Corridor, and Polaris pipeline systems covering approximately 3,300 kilometers of pipeline and 3.8 million barrels of storage capacity; and related blending and handling services.

