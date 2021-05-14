ChainX (PCX) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1.58 Million

ChainX (CURRENCY:PCX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. During the last seven days, ChainX has traded down 2.1% against the dollar. One ChainX coin can currently be bought for $10.48 or 0.00020873 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ChainX has a total market capitalization of $80.92 million and $1.58 million worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001992 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002759 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.39 or 0.00090428 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $305.02 or 0.00607656 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.84 or 0.00232773 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 25.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00004936 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 24.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $563.46 or 0.01122521 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $606.72 or 0.01208693 BTC.

About ChainX

ChainX’s total supply is 7,723,350 coins. ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org. The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ChainX’s official website is chainx.org. ChainX’s official message board is medium.com/@chainx_org.

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainX transforms inter-chain assets in a unified way, and any chain can establish asset interoperability with all chains as long as it establishes a connection with ChainX. ChainX value user's mining power based on the market value of BTC, DOT, ETH, ERC20, EOS, and other assets that user cross-chain deposit in. There is no ICO and pre-mining. ChainX will try to make the validator scalable and civilization. ChainX will use the POS algorithm to establish the first blockchain network that can game for a long time. “

Buying and Selling ChainX

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChainX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChainX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ChainX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

