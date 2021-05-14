Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Given New $780.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) had its price target hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $724.00 to $780.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CHTR has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $750.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $765.00 to $690.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup downgraded shares of Charter Communications from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $730.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $709.29.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $685.30 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $645.83 and a 200-day moving average of $636.13. The company has a market capitalization of $129.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.09, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00. Charter Communications has a 52 week low of $485.01 and a 52 week high of $704.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $12.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.50 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 5.70%. Charter Communications’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Charter Communications will post 14.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider David Ellen sold 10,117 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.77, for a total transaction of $6,371,383.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,378,396.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David C. Merritt sold 1,000 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $697.45, for a total transaction of $697,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,212,187.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,560 shares of company stock valued at $14,061,988. 1.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Charter Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 135.5% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,842,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC acquired a new position in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $473,000. Institutional investors own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

Read More: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.