Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $4.64 Million Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 29.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 47,502 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $4,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1,564.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider David P. Melito sold 2,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $92,962.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,342 shares in the company, valued at $731,138.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Paul Whynott sold 20,480 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total transaction of $814,284.80. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYF opened at $45.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.79. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $15.17 and a 52 week high of $47.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.23. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 8.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.60 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 20.51%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.86.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

