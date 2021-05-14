Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $5.18 Million Position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,039 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Oshkosh worth $5,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Oshkosh by 1,527.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,077,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949,562 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Oshkosh in the fourth quarter worth $69,328,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oshkosh in the fourth quarter worth $54,680,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Oshkosh in the fourth quarter worth $43,545,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oshkosh in the fourth quarter worth $503,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

In other Oshkosh news, EVP Frank R. Nerenhausen sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $2,560,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,080,192. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP R Scott Grennier sold 5,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.81, for a total transaction of $774,383.75. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,534.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,741 shares of company stock worth $4,995,915 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE OSK opened at $133.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63. Oshkosh Co. has a 52-week low of $55.33 and a 52-week high of $136.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $123.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.67.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.33. Oshkosh had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Oshkosh Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is presently 26.72%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OSK. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $138.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.80.

Oshkosh Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.