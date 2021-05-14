Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Raises Stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 20.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,706 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $7,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in PACCAR in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PACCAR in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in PACCAR in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in PACCAR by 84.2% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in PACCAR in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of PACCAR from $111.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of PACCAR from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of PACCAR from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PACCAR has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $94.23 on Friday. PACCAR Inc has a 1 year low of $64.25 and a 1 year high of $103.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $92.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.38.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.08. PACCAR had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.80%.

PACCAR Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

