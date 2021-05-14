Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 794 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC cut its position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,488 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 794 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $3,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HUBS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,609,096 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,034,349,000 after buying an additional 434,219 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the fourth quarter valued at about $157,782,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 406.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 209,077 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $82,886,000 after purchasing an additional 167,799 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 2,070.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 121,413 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,133,000 after purchasing an additional 115,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in HubSpot in the 1st quarter worth about $33,988,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HubSpot alerts:

In other HubSpot news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.20, for a total value of $4,268,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 644,284 shares in the company, valued at $323,559,424.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $519.74, for a total value of $10,394,800.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,563,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $812,608,292.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,706 shares of company stock valued at $19,968,943. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HUBS shares. Cowen upped their target price on HubSpot from $400.00 to $510.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Argus raised their target price on HubSpot from $435.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $570.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on HubSpot from $525.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $525.92.

Shares of HubSpot stock opened at $475.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.65. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.65 and a 1 year high of $574.83. The firm has a market cap of $22.21 billion, a PE ratio of -262.60 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $504.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $432.41.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.82. The business had revenue of $252.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.36 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Read More: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS).

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.