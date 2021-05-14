Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Trims Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,515 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 5,388 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $6,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter worth $53,859,000. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,732 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $12,026,000 after buying an additional 3,005 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 5,033 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 42,930 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $8,643,000 after buying an additional 10,181 shares during the period. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Reed David sold 3,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.67, for a total value of $762,395.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,545 shares in the company, valued at $520,885.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Josef Kaeser sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.63, for a total value of $2,979,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,750,338.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,758 shares of company stock valued at $9,480,762. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NXPI stock opened at $186.44 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $199.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.68. The stock has a market cap of $51.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -351.77, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $89.10 and a fifty-two week high of $216.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.01). NXP Semiconductors had a positive return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. NXP Semiconductors’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.563 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. This is a boost from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 27.99%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NXPI shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Mizuho lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $192.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.32.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

