Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ CMPI traded up $0.57 on Friday, reaching $6.74. 40,236 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,491. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $5.84 and a fifty-two week high of $23.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.60 and a 200 day moving average of $12.49.

Get Checkmate Pharmaceuticals alerts:

CMPI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Checkmate Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.20.

In related news, insider Arthur M. Krieg bought 10,036 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.35 per share, for a total transaction of $123,944.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 743,227 shares in the company, valued at $9,178,853.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

About Checkmate Pharmaceuticals

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops novel immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. It engages in the field of CpG oligonucleotides and validates an approach that combines the ability of CpG DNA to activate an anti-tumor T-cell response with checkpoint inhibition to overcome a tumor's ability to mute the immune response.

Read More: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Checkmate Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.