Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ CMPI traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.74. The company had a trading volume of 40,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,491. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $5.84 and a twelve month high of $23.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.60 and its 200-day moving average is $12.49.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Checkmate Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Checkmate Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.20.

In other news, insider Arthur M. Krieg bought 10,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.35 per share, for a total transaction of $123,944.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 743,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,178,853.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops novel immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. It engages in the field of CpG oligonucleotides and validates an approach that combines the ability of CpG DNA to activate an anti-tumor T-cell response with checkpoint inhibition to overcome a tumor's ability to mute the immune response.

