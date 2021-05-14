ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $26.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $93.00.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of ChemoCentryx from $101.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of ChemoCentryx from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $17.00 target price (down from $84.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and set a $51.00 price objective (down from $120.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.22.

NASDAQ CCXI traded up $0.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.34. The company had a trading volume of 39,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,641,135. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.48 and its 200-day moving average is $55.31. The company has a market cap of $721.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.88 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 10.12, a quick ratio of 10.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. ChemoCentryx has a one year low of $9.55 and a one year high of $70.29.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.03). ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 17.23% and a negative net margin of 58.10%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ChemoCentryx will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Geoffrey M. Parker sold 1,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.20, for a total transaction of $114,982.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 111,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,737,162.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Edwards sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.06, for a total transaction of $77,066.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 120,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,439,217.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,449 shares of company stock worth $2,685,870. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,499 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It develops Avacopan, an orally administered selective complement 5a receptor inhibitor for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

