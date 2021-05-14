Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) Cut to “Hold” at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CGIFF. National Bank Financial raised shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Raymond James raised shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.46.

Shares of CGIFF opened at $5.99 on Tuesday. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $2.89 and a fifty-two week high of $7.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.01.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Company Profile

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund offers industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces, and markets merchant, regenerated, and ultra-pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

