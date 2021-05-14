Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Price Target Raised to $109.00

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $101.00 to $109.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CVX. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $113.00 price target (down from $117.00) on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Chevron from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Chevron from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. HSBC upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Chevron from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.00.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $106.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $104.79 and a 200 day moving average of $94.19. Chevron has a 12 month low of $65.16 and a 12 month high of $113.11. The firm has a market cap of $205.69 billion, a PE ratio of -17.37, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $32.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $565,139.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 21,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the period. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $524,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $793,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 619,242 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $64,890,000 after acquiring an additional 11,916 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,833,303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $154,822,000 after acquiring an additional 32,797 shares during the period. 62.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

