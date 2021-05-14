Chicago Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 15,300 Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY)

Chicago Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 15,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000. Extended Stay America comprises approximately 0.1% of Chicago Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Starwood Capital Group Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Extended Stay America in the fourth quarter worth $247,242,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Extended Stay America by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 3,607,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,421,000 after buying an additional 281,193 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Extended Stay America by 126.4% in the fourth quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 3,591,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,183,000 after buying an additional 2,004,639 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Extended Stay America by 10.7% in the first quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 2,825,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,803,000 after buying an additional 273,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Extended Stay America by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,302,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,094,000 after buying an additional 31,371 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

STAY opened at $19.53 on Friday. Extended Stay America, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.82 and a fifty-two week high of $20.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.75 and a 200-day moving average of $15.98.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $257.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. This is a boost from Extended Stay America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on STAY. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.50 price objective (up from $17.50) on shares of Extended Stay America in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $19.50 price target on shares of Extended Stay America in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Extended Stay America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Extended Stay America from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.85.

Extended Stay America Company Profile

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a network of 646 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third-party franchisees.

