Chicago Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 92,318 WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

Chicago Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 92,318 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $4,597,000. WSFS Financial makes up 2.1% of Chicago Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Chicago Capital Management LLC owned about 0.19% of WSFS Financial as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund purchased a new position in WSFS Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,767,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in WSFS Financial by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 55,839 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after buying an additional 19,405 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,200,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,031,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,734,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WSFS opened at $52.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.56. WSFS Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.78 and a fifty-two week high of $55.18.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $162.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.39 million. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 4.91%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that WSFS Financial Co. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This is a positive change from WSFS Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.90%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered WSFS Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered WSFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, WSFS Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

In other WSFS Financial news, Director Mark A. Turner sold 40,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $2,110,471.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,412,811.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Richard Wright sold 3,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $161,148.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,931,188. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,211 shares of company stock valued at $6,054,767 over the last ninety days. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

