Chicago Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX)

Chicago Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 295,864 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,145,000. Five Prime Therapeutics accounts for about 5.2% of Chicago Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Five Prime Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $28,877,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Five Prime Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $14,330,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,959,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,333,000 after purchasing an additional 839,885 shares in the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $11,363,000. Finally, Ghost Tree Capital LLC acquired a new position in Five Prime Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,505,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.28% of the company’s stock.

Five Prime Therapeutics stock opened at $38.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.18 and a beta of 4.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.21. Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.61 and a 52-week high of $38.90.

Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of ($0.71) million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 million. Five Prime Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 75.84% and a negative net margin of 554.71%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FPRX shares. Wedbush lowered shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Roth Capital cut shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Five Prime Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Five Prime Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Five Prime Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.56.

About Five Prime Therapeutics

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of innovative protein therapeutics. The company's product candidates comprise Bemarituzumab, an antibody that inhibits fibroblast growth factor receptor 2b, or FGFR2b, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials to treat patients with gastric or gastroesophageal junction and GEJ cancer; and FPA150, a CD8 T cell checkpoint inhibitor antibody that is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial that targets B7-H4 in various cancers, as well as FPT155, a soluble CD80 fusion protein, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial that enhances co-stimulation of T cells through CD28.

