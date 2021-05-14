China Biologic Products (NASDAQ:CBPO) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $118.16

Shares of China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $118.16 and traded as high as $120.05. China Biologic Products shares last traded at $119.99, with a volume of 24,016 shares.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $118.99 and a 200 day moving average of $118.19. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 33.52 and a beta of 0.47.

China Biologic Products (NASDAQ:CBPO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.22. China Biologic Products had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 27.43%. The company had revenue of $112.10 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alpine Associates Management Inc. lifted its stake in China Biologic Products by 1.8% in the first quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 544,039 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,421,000 after acquiring an additional 9,859 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in China Biologic Products by 17.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 495,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,708,000 after buying an additional 73,280 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in China Biologic Products by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 386,021 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,535,000 after buying an additional 120,493 shares during the period. Athos Capital Ltd lifted its position in China Biologic Products by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Athos Capital Ltd now owns 362,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,863,000 after buying an additional 89,877 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in China Biologic Products during the fourth quarter valued at $36,833,000. 34.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About China Biologic Products (NASDAQ:CBPO)

China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of human plasma-based biopharmaceutical products to hospitals and inoculation centers in the People's Republic of China. It offers human albumin for treating shock caused by blood loss trauma or burn; raised intracranial pressure caused by hydrocephalus or trauma; oedema or ascites caused by hepatocirrhosis and nephropathy; and neonatal hyperbilirubinemia, as well as for the prevention and treatment of low-density-lipoproteinemia.

