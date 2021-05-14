China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 2,882 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 30,791 shares.The stock last traded at $16.00 and had previously closed at $15.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of China Yuchai International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Get China Yuchai International alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $649.27 million, a P/E ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.65.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in China Yuchai International by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 648,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,600,000 after acquiring an additional 13,600 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. raised its stake in China Yuchai International by 705.9% in the 4th quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in China Yuchai International in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in China Yuchai International by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in China Yuchai International by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 28,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period.

China Yuchai International Company Profile (NYSE:CYD)

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, assembles, and sells diesel and natural gas engines in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates in two segments, Yuchai and HLGE. The company provides diesel engines comprising 4- and 6-cylinder diesel engines, high horsepower marine diesel engines, and power generator engines, as well as natural gas engines, diesel power generators, diesel engine parts, and remanufacturing services for light trucks, medium and heavy-duty trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, and marine and industrial applications; and generator sets, as well as plug in hybrid engines, range extenders, power generation powertrains, hybrid powertrains, integrated electric drive axel powertrains, and fuel cell systems.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for China Yuchai International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Yuchai International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.