Chrono.tech Hits One Day Volume of $291,249.00 (TIME)

Chrono.tech (CURRENCY:TIME) traded up 34.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 14th. One Chrono.tech coin can now be purchased for about $13.54 or 0.00026846 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Chrono.tech has traded up 12.7% against the U.S. dollar. Chrono.tech has a market cap of $9.61 million and approximately $291,249.00 worth of Chrono.tech was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $46.39 or 0.00091991 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.03 or 0.00019896 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 33.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002723 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001983 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $598.58 or 0.01186950 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.39 or 0.00066214 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.46 or 0.00111954 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.95 or 0.00063360 BTC.

Chrono.tech Coin Profile

Chrono.tech is a coin. It launched on December 8th, 2016. Chrono.tech’s total supply is 710,113 coins and its circulating supply is 710,112 coins. Chrono.tech’s official message board is blog.chrono.tech. The Reddit community for Chrono.tech is https://reddit.com/r/ChronoBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Chrono.tech’s official Twitter account is @ChronobankNews and its Facebook page is accessible here. Chrono.tech’s official website is chrono.tech.

According to CryptoCompare, “Time is an Ethereum-based token issued by Chronobank. It allows users to receive dividends from the fees and issuance of Labor-Hour Tokens (LHT) in the Chronobank system. Chronobank is a system designed to tokenize labour-hours using blockchain technology. The system leverages smart contract techniques to automate a process whereby a country-specific ‘labour-hour’ token may be redeemed for real labour-hours via legally binding (traditional) contracts with labour-offering companies. The proposed ‘stable-coin’ LHT implementation provides a non-volatile, inflation-resistant digital asset transfer system. “

Buying and Selling Chrono.tech

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chrono.tech directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chrono.tech should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chrono.tech using one of the exchanges listed above.

