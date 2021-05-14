Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Sold by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 17.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHD. Fundsmith LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth $491,210,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth $204,485,000. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 81.0% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,442,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,320,000 after buying an additional 1,540,259 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,335,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,491,000 after buying an additional 291,710 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 3,206.7% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 259,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,671,000 after buying an additional 251,690 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CHD. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.27.

In related news, Director James Craigie purchased 6,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $80.26 per share, with a total value of $481,560.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,116.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 15,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total transaction of $1,310,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 20,963 shares in the company, valued at $1,751,458.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

CHD opened at $88.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.74 billion, a PE ratio of 28.59, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.36. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.07 and a twelve month high of $98.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $87.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 24.49%. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.2525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 40.89%.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

