CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.15 Per Share

CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.1488 per share on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from CI Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Shares of NYSE CIXX traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.99. The stock had a trading volume of 41,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,330. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.58. CI Financial has a 1 year low of $11.68 and a 1 year high of $18.05.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $421.34 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that CI Financial will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CIXX has been the topic of several research reports. TD Securities raised their target price on CI Financial from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank raised their target price on CI Financial from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on CI Financial from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on CI Financial from C$23.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on CI Financial from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.81.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

