CIBC Reiterates Outperform Rating for Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at CIBC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a C$14.00 target price on the mining company’s stock, up from their prior target price of C$13.00. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 40.56% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CSFB upped their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$13.00 price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Hudbay Minerals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.91.

HBM opened at C$9.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.55, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.68. Hudbay Minerals has a fifty-two week low of C$2.85 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$9.48 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.65. The stock has a market cap of C$2.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.80.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The mining company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$420.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$367.89 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Cashel Aran Meagher sold 7,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.93, for a total transaction of C$71,644.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 108,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,081,337.28.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

