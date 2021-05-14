CIBC Reiterates Outperform Rating for Maverix Metals (TSE:MMX)

Maverix Metals (TSE:MMX)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by analysts at CIBC in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$8.50 price objective on the stock. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.92% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on MMX. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Maverix Metals to C$7.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Maverix Metals from C$8.25 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th.

Shares of TSE MMX traded up C$0.36 on Friday, hitting C$7.27. The company had a trading volume of 19,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,427. The company has a quick ratio of 5.97, a current ratio of 6.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.38. Maverix Metals has a 12-month low of C$5.31 and a 12-month high of C$7.78. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$6.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$6.77.

Maverix Metals (TSE:MMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$16.57 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Maverix Metals will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About Maverix Metals

Maverix Metals Inc operates as a precious metals royalty and streaming company. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, nickel, and other metals. As of December 31, 2020, it owned approximately 100 royalties, streams, and other interests in North America, South America, Australia, and internationally.

