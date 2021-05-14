CIBT Education Group Inc Purchases 45,000 Shares of CIBT Education Group Inc. (TSE:MBA) Stock

CIBT Education Group Inc. (TSE:MBA) insider CIBT Education Group Inc bought 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.78 per share, with a total value of C$35,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,705,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,110,368.

CIBT Education Group Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 10th, CIBT Education Group Inc bought 5,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.78 per share, with a total value of C$3,900.00.

On Thursday, May 6th, CIBT Education Group Inc acquired 5,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.78 per share, with a total value of C$3,900.00.

On Monday, May 3rd, CIBT Education Group Inc acquired 5,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.79 per share, with a total value of C$3,950.00.

On Thursday, April 29th, CIBT Education Group Inc acquired 5,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.79 per share, with a total value of C$3,950.00.

On Tuesday, April 27th, CIBT Education Group Inc acquired 5,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.79 per share, with a total value of C$3,950.00.

On Thursday, April 22nd, CIBT Education Group Inc acquired 5,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.79 per share, with a total value of C$3,950.00.

On Monday, April 19th, CIBT Education Group Inc acquired 100,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.78 per share, with a total value of C$78,000.00.

On Friday, April 16th, CIBT Education Group Inc acquired 5,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.77 per share, with a total value of C$3,855.00.

On Wednesday, April 14th, CIBT Education Group Inc acquired 5,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.75 per share, with a total value of C$3,750.00.

On Monday, April 12th, CIBT Education Group Inc acquired 100,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.78 per share, with a total value of C$78,000.00.

MBA traded up C$0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting C$0.78. 1,523 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,814. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.45. CIBT Education Group Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.42 and a 12-month high of C$0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of C$55.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.57.

Separately, Fundamental Research cut their target price on CIBT Education Group from C$1.21 to C$1.17 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

CIBT Education Group Company Profile

CIBT Education Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an education and student housing investment company in Canada and China. The company engages in education, media communications, and real estate development businesses. It offers accredited programs, which include general English, college pathway, business English, medical English, English language test preparation, vacation English, online English, TESOL teacher training, automotive technical training, business management, customer service, English teacher preparation, and accounting, as well as junior and high school preparation programs for overseas study, and other career/vocational training; and interpreting and translation for Koreans and online English teacher training.

