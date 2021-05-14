Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. Sells 2,000 Shares

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $99,740.00.

James E. Moylan, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 8th, James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.37, for a total transaction of $98,740.00.

Shares of NYSE CIEN traded up $1.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.88. The stock had a trading volume of 27,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,391,047. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.21. The stock has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.43. Ciena Co. has a one year low of $38.03 and a one year high of $61.51.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. Ciena had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The company had revenue of $757.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Ciena’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

CIEN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Ciena from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ciena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $49.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Raymond James raised their price objective on Ciena from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ciena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Ciena from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.08.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ciena by 1,153.8% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 489 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Ciena during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ciena during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 3,705.9% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 647 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena in the first quarter valued at $46,000. 83.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ciena

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

