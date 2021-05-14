Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Stock Position Trimmed by Banyan Capital Management Inc.

Banyan Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 51,182 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,030 shares during the period. Cigna makes up approximately 8.2% of Banyan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Banyan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $12,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CI. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cigna in the 4th quarter valued at $800,023,000. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in Cigna by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,739,333 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,513,628,000 after purchasing an additional 873,228 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Cigna by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,320,714 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $899,486,000 after purchasing an additional 739,993 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in Cigna by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,166,923 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,365,630,000 after purchasing an additional 588,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP raised its stake in Cigna by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,953,869 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $406,756,000 after buying an additional 507,438 shares during the last quarter. 87.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cigna alerts:

Cigna stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $263.62. 5,261 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,790,708. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. Cigna Co. has a fifty-two week low of $158.84 and a fifty-two week high of $272.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.31. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $40.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.69 earnings per share. Cigna’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. Cigna’s payout ratio is currently 23.46%.

CI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Cigna from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Cigna from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist raised their price objective on Cigna from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.25.

In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 16,314 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total value of $3,464,604.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,360,862.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 2,527 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total value of $536,658.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,065 shares in the company, valued at $8,933,344.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 282,848 shares of company stock worth $71,328,307. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Further Reading: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.