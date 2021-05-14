Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) Given New $110.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) had its price objective upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $88.00 to $110.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on CINF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cincinnati Financial has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $110.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:CINF opened at $120.04 on Monday. Cincinnati Financial has a 52 week low of $46.07 and a 52 week high of $122.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $19.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $109.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.23.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2349.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is 60.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CINF. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 151.1% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 8,064,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $704,589,000 after purchasing an additional 4,852,298 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter worth $135,104,000. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 9,110,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $795,970,000 after purchasing an additional 739,370 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 121.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 866,697 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $75,724,000 after purchasing an additional 475,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 678.2% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 469,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,994,000 after purchasing an additional 408,906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.26% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

