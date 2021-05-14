Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.26 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) – B. Riley cut their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Cinemark in a research report issued on Sunday, May 9th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.36. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cinemark’s FY2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.46) by ($0.29). Cinemark had a negative net margin of 25.51% and a negative return on equity of 27.80%. The business had revenue of $114.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.51) EPS. Cinemark’s revenue for the quarter was down 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CNK. Loop Capital lowered Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cinemark from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Cinemark from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price target on Cinemark from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.17.

Shares of NYSE:CNK opened at $21.06 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Cinemark has a 12 month low of $7.56 and a 12 month high of $27.84.

In related news, insider Valmir Fernandes sold 12,000 shares of Cinemark stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total transaction of $299,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 165,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,128,894.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 9.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNK. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Cinemark in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cinemark by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,915,000 after acquiring an additional 6,112 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Cinemark in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cinemark in the 4th quarter valued at $928,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cinemark in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

About Cinemark

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of March 4, 2021, it operated 531 theatres with 5,958 screens in the United States, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

