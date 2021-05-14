Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $240 million-$280 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $282.72 million.

Shares of CRUS stock traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.55. The stock had a trading volume of 354,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,572. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.68. Cirrus Logic has a 52-week low of $55.30 and a 52-week high of $103.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 28.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.88.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.05). Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The firm had revenue of $293.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.05 million. Equities analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Cirrus Logic declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase $350.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CRUS shares. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna reiterated a buy rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a buy rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cirrus Logic has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $98.30.

In related news, VP Andrew Brannan sold 7,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $566,475.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,475. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy R. Dehne sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.77, for a total transaction of $86,770.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,389,534.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

