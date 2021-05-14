Citigroup Boosts GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Price Target to $70.00

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $53.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 147.61% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on GDRX. Cowen lowered their target price on GoodRx from $70.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on GoodRx from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised GoodRx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on GoodRx from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of GoodRx in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:GDRX opened at $28.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 19.63, a current ratio of 19.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. GoodRx has a 12-month low of $27.67 and a 12-month high of $64.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.09.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The company had revenue of $160.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.61 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that GoodRx will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GoodRx news, Director Agnes Rey-Giraud sold 25,000 shares of GoodRx stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total transaction of $909,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew Slutsky sold 50,000 shares of GoodRx stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.15, for a total value of $1,857,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,179,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,111,366.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,970,116 shares of company stock valued at $71,881,423.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in GoodRx during the 4th quarter valued at about $24,204,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in GoodRx during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GoodRx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of GoodRx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of GoodRx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.42% of the company’s stock.

GoodRx Company Profile

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools to enables consumers compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that can be used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

