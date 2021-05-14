Citigroup Cuts Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Price Target to $306.00

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Citigroup from $338.00 to $306.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 48.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, CICC Research began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.88.

Alibaba Group stock opened at $206.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $557.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. Alibaba Group has a 52 week low of $194.03 and a 52 week high of $319.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $229.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $250.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. The firm had revenue of $187.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Firestone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 416.7% in the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 40.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

