Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Boosts Linde (NYSE:LIN) Price Target to $358.00

Linde (NYSE:LIN) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $333.00 to $358.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Linde from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays raised their price objective on Linde from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Linde from $309.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Linde from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $335.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $305.00.

LIN opened at $297.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Linde has a 52 week low of $172.76 and a 52 week high of $303.87. The stock has a market cap of $154.94 billion, a PE ratio of 70.77, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $286.94 and a 200-day moving average of $262.22.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.23. Linde had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 8.29%. Equities analysts anticipate that Linde will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.77%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,249,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $329,277,000 after acquiring an additional 44,533 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC increased its position in shares of Linde by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 28,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,007,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 85,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,977,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Finally, Azimuth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,369,000. 72.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

