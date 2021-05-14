Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Raises United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) Price Target to $44.00

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) had its price target increased by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.13% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of United States Cellular in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United States Cellular from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price target on United States Cellular from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on United States Cellular from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (down previously from $42.00) on shares of United States Cellular in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.81.

Shares of NYSE:USM traded up $0.65 on Friday, hitting $37.89. 129,092 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,700. United States Cellular has a 12 month low of $26.98 and a 12 month high of $38.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.92.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.08. United States Cellular had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 6.03%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.37 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that United States Cellular will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other United States Cellular news, Director J Samuel Crowley sold 2,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.59, for a total value of $73,434.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,284.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deirdre Drake sold 13,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $498,328.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,570 shares of company stock valued at $597,695 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in United States Cellular by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,073,260 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $63,627,000 after acquiring an additional 39,132 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in United States Cellular by 6.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,425,513 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $52,002,000 after acquiring an additional 83,625 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in United States Cellular by 24.0% in the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 899,452 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $32,812,000 after acquiring an additional 174,269 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 112.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 191,205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,868,000 after buying an additional 101,149 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 178,251 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,503,000 after buying an additional 42,805 shares during the period. 15.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United States Cellular Company Profile

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, such as handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers, as well as accessories; sells wireless devices to agents and other third-party distributors for resale; and offers option to purchase devices and accessories under instalment contracts.

