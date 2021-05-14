Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Position Cut by Vicus Capital

Vicus Capital trimmed its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $75.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $155.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.76 and a 52-week high of $76.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.40.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.17%. The business had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 41.80%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research lowered Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Citigroup from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Citigroup from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet raised Citigroup from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.11.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

