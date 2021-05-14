CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CleanSpark Inc. is a microgrid company. It provides energy software and control technology. The company offers intelligent energy monitoring and controls, microgrid design and engineering, microgrid consulting services and turn-key microgrid implementation services. It serves the commercial, industrial, military, agricultural and municipal, deployment sectors. CleanSpark Inc. is based in Salt Lake City, Utah. “

CLSK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of CleanSpark in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Monday.

CleanSpark stock traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.04. The stock had a trading volume of 12,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,782,714. The stock has a market capitalization of $511.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.17 and a beta of 5.37. CleanSpark has a 1-year low of $1.55 and a 1-year high of $42.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.77.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.24. CleanSpark had a negative net margin of 232.79% and a negative return on equity of 148.79%. On average, research analysts expect that CleanSpark will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLSK. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in CleanSpark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $483,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CleanSpark in the fourth quarter worth $393,000. JBF Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of CleanSpark by 2,805.0% in the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 246,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 238,425 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of CleanSpark by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in CleanSpark during the 4th quarter worth $934,000. 9.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CleanSpark

CleanSpark, Inc provides energy software and control technology solutions worldwide. It offers distributed energy systems that allow customers to design, engineer, communicate, and manage renewable energy generation, storage, and consumption; and microgrids, which comprise generation, energy storage, and smart distribution assets that serve a single or multiple loads connected to the utility grid and separate from the utility grid for commercial, industrial, defense, campus, and residential users.

