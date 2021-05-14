Clever DeFi (CLVA) Price Reaches $4.06 on Major Exchanges

Clever DeFi (CURRENCY:CLVA) traded up 31.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 14th. Clever DeFi has a total market capitalization of $2.89 million and approximately $29,629.00 worth of Clever DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Clever DeFi has traded down 32.8% against the US dollar. One Clever DeFi coin can now be bought for approximately $4.06 or 0.00008000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002797 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $322.04 or 0.00634519 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.22 or 0.00081218 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $121.88 or 0.00240142 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 27.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 27.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00004996 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $615.24 or 0.01212206 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.77 or 0.00036980 BTC.

Clever DeFi Profile

Clever DeFi’s total supply is 715,620 coins and its circulating supply is 711,831 coins. Clever DeFi’s official Twitter account is @cleverdefi. The Reddit community for Clever DeFi is https://reddit.com/r/CLVA.

Clever DeFi Coin Trading

