Clime Capital Limited (ASX:CAM) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.01 Per Share

Clime Capital Limited (ASX:CAM) declared a final dividend on Thursday, May 13th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.0125 per share on Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, July 4th. This is an increase from Clime Capital’s previous final dividend of $0.01.

The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.83.

In related news, insider John Abernethy purchased 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.87 ($0.62) per share, for a total transaction of A$61,180.00 ($43,700.00). Insiders bought a total of 340,000 shares of company stock worth $297,924 over the last quarter.

About Clime Capital

Clime Capital Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clime Asset Management Pty Ltd. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in value stocks of companies. The fund employs fundamental and quantitative analysis to make its investments. Clime Capital Limited was formed on November 20, 2003 and is domiciled in Australia.

