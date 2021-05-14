CloakCoin Price Hits $1.03 on Top Exchanges (CLOAK)

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. In the last week, CloakCoin has traded 27.6% lower against the US dollar. CloakCoin has a market capitalization of $5.83 million and $18,545.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CloakCoin coin can now be purchased for about $1.03 or 0.00002052 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00010662 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00006428 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001130 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001941 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.69 or 0.00054952 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000211 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About CloakCoin

CloakCoin (CRYPTO:CLOAK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,642,860 coins. CloakCoin’s official website is www.cloakcoin.com. CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog. The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

CloakCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CloakCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CloakCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

