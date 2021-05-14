Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $17.13 billion-$17.62 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.37 billion.

Shares of CL stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $83.56. 4,144,347 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,784,225. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $66.40 and a 52-week high of $86.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 383.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.60%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CL. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an underperform rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $82.92.

In other news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 2,961 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total value of $228,885.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,464 shares in the company, valued at $15,727,767.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total transaction of $26,697.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,173,436.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,323 shares of company stock worth $7,792,306 over the last 90 days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

