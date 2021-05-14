Colliers International Group (TSE:CIGI) Price Target Increased to C$164.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Colliers International Group (TSE:CIGI) had its price target hoisted by TD Securities to C$164.00 in a research note released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Colliers International Group to C$166.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Colliers International Group to C$160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

TSE CIGI opened at C$129.59 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 87.74. Colliers International Group has a 1 year low of C$57.75 and a 1 year high of C$148.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$131.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$120.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.78, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93.

About Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, which include purchases and sales, debt placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and lease brokerage services comprising landlord and tenant representation services.

