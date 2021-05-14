Color Platform (CLR) 24 Hour Volume Hits $1,720.00

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 14th. Color Platform has a market cap of $1.37 million and $1,720.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Color Platform has traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Color Platform coin can now be purchased for about $0.0100 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,845.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,317.11 or 0.02590424 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $328.74 or 0.00646546 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.96 or 0.00072684 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001867 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002943 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000297 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About Color Platform

Color Platform is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here. Color Platform’s official message board is medium.com/colorsorg. The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Color Platform’s official website is color-platform.org/~colors/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

Buying and Selling Color Platform

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Color Platform should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Color Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

