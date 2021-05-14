Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $145.35 Million

Equities analysts predict that Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) will post $145.35 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Columbia Banking System’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $144.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $146.70 million. Columbia Banking System reported sales of $159.11 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Columbia Banking System will report full-year sales of $582.75 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $576.10 million to $589.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $588.45 million, with estimates ranging from $570.50 million to $606.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Columbia Banking System.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 22.90%. The firm had revenue of $147.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Columbia Banking System from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 price target (up from $43.00) on shares of Columbia Banking System in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Columbia Banking System has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.33.

Shares of Columbia Banking System stock traded up $0.79 on Friday, reaching $44.00. 309,070 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,180. Columbia Banking System has a twelve month low of $20.13 and a twelve month high of $50.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is presently 41.79%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in COLB. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Columbia Banking System in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 55,733.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. 90.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including non-interest and interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

