Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $145.35 Million

Posted by on May 14th, 2021

Equities analysts predict that Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) will post $145.35 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Columbia Banking System’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $144.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $146.70 million. Columbia Banking System reported sales of $159.11 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Columbia Banking System will report full-year sales of $582.75 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $576.10 million to $589.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $588.45 million, with estimates ranging from $570.50 million to $606.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Columbia Banking System.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 22.90%. The firm had revenue of $147.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Columbia Banking System from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 price target (up from $43.00) on shares of Columbia Banking System in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Columbia Banking System has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.33.

Shares of Columbia Banking System stock traded up $0.79 on Friday, reaching $44.00. 309,070 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,180. Columbia Banking System has a twelve month low of $20.13 and a twelve month high of $50.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is presently 41.79%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in COLB. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Columbia Banking System in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 55,733.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. 90.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including non-interest and interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Columbia Banking System (COLB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB)

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.