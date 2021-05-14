Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $115.75.

Several research analysts have weighed in on COLM shares. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $110.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $108.00 to $128.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th.

In other Columbia Sportswear news, major shareholder Sarah Bany sold 149,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total value of $15,031,327.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,154,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,944,502.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Joseph P. Boyle sold 1,053 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.79, for a total value of $118,767.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,476,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,309,659.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 182,376 shares of company stock worth $18,558,957. 41.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 1,581.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 578,732 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $50,569,000 after purchasing an additional 544,311 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 17.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,228,299 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $341,006,000 after buying an additional 474,751 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Columbia Sportswear in the fourth quarter valued at $24,169,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 503,477 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $43,994,000 after acquiring an additional 179,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,115,728 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $97,492,000 after acquiring an additional 112,428 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COLM stock opened at $103.66 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $108.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.09. Columbia Sportswear has a 1 year low of $57.16 and a 1 year high of $114.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.34, a PEG ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.72.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.51. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 4.97%. Equities analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Sportswear declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 4th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the textile maker to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.03%.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

