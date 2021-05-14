Comerica Bank Boosts Holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Comerica Bank boosted its position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 8.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 89,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,172 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $4,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 272.3% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Associated Banc Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

BAM opened at $45.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,241.28 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.38. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.09 and a 12 month high of $47.02.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $16.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.89 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 0.06% and a net margin of 0.11%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BAM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Brookfield Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Brookfield Asset Management currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.69.

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

