Comerica Bank Sells 1,531 Shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,531 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.13% of California Water Service Group worth $3,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in California Water Service Group in the first quarter worth $72,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in California Water Service Group by 4.6% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 50,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its stake in California Water Service Group by 27.6% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 473,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,651,000 after purchasing an additional 102,369 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in California Water Service Group by 96.1% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 25,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in California Water Service Group in the first quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

CWT opened at $56.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.41. California Water Service Group has a 1 year low of $41.19 and a 1 year high of $61.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 30.32 and a beta of 0.08.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). California Water Service Group had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The company had revenue of $147.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that California Water Service Group will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.23%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $53.00 target price (down previously from $57.00) on shares of California Water Service Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of California Water Service Group in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of California Water Service Group in a research note on Sunday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. California Water Service Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.33.

In other California Water Service Group news, insider Gerald A. Simon sold 854 shares of California Water Service Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total value of $50,155.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,712 shares in the company, valued at $394,195.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Elissa Y. Ouyang sold 500 shares of California Water Service Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.31, for a total value of $26,655.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $328,496.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,761 shares of company stock worth $100,408 in the last quarter. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. It is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

