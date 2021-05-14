Comerica Bank Sells 3,447 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,152 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,447 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $3,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LW. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 184.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,691,309 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $133,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,757 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter valued at about $110,222,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,398,767 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $110,139,000 after purchasing an additional 170,838 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,389,265 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $109,392,000 after purchasing an additional 163,571 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,341,292 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $105,613,000 after purchasing an additional 21,004 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LW opened at $78.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.33 and its 200 day moving average is $77.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.72 and a 12 month high of $86.41. The stock has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a PE ratio of 38.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.78.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.06). Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 95.26% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $895.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $819.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.60%.

In related news, CEO Thomas P. Werner sold 69,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total value of $5,452,970.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price objective (down from $84.00) on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Bank of America upgraded Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Lamb Weston from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.20.

Lamb Weston Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

