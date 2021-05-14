Comerica Bank Sells 908 Shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Comerica Bank trimmed its stake in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 4.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,857 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 908 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $3,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LHCG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in LHC Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,369,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of LHC Group by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 327,619 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $69,888,000 after buying an additional 100,522 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in LHC Group by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 645,619 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $137,723,000 after buying an additional 88,322 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in LHC Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,727,015 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,008,365,000 after buying an additional 82,911 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in LHC Group by 128.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 120,554 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $25,715,000 after buying an additional 67,845 shares during the period. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get LHC Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LHCG. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on LHC Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut LHC Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.11.

NASDAQ LHCG opened at $186.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.54, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $204.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. LHC Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.72 and a 12-month high of $236.81.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.14. LHC Group had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $524.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.92 million. Sell-side analysts predict that LHC Group, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

About LHC Group

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company's Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

Further Reading: FTSE 100 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG).

Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.