Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CMWAY. Macquarie upgraded Commonwealth Bank of Australia from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Commonwealth Bank of Australia from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Commonwealth Bank of Australia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CMWAY traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $74.65. The company had a trading volume of 12,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,904. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of $132.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.85 and a beta of 0.98. Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a 52-week low of $37.55 and a 52-week high of $75.00.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia Company Profile

Commonwealth Bank of Australia provides integrated financial services in Australia, New Zealand, Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. It offers retail, premium, business, and institutional banking; and funds management, insurance, and share-broking products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking Services, Business Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, New Zealand, and International Financial Services segments.

