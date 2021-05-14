Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 286.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 978,204 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 725,289 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $49,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EFV. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 423.3% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 146.7% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS EFV opened at $52.88 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $59.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.11 and a 200 day moving average of $48.71.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

