Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 294,118 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,431 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $54,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ADE LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 105.9% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VV opened at $190.95 on Friday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $127.65 and a 1-year high of $197.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $191.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.34.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

